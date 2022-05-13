wrestling / News
AEW Star Dante Martin Announced For Battle Slam: Fight For ATL
May 13, 2022 | Posted by
AEW star Dante Martin will appear at the upcoming Battle Slam: Fight For ATL event on June 12. Battle Slam combines the world of pro wrestling and hip hop. Martin also joins Tasha Steelz at the event. The first-ever Battle Slam was hosted on April 24. Check out the announcement from Battle Slam below:
Dante Martin is Blazin'‼️in action at #BATTLESLAM • FIGHT FOR ATL
Pro Wrestling & Hip-Hop Showcase
6.12.2022 • ATLANTA, GA
🎟https://t.co/Y407vlrxxv pic.twitter.com/7B3Z1tiTP8
— BATTLE SLAM (@BattleSlam_) May 13, 2022
