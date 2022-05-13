wrestling / News

AEW Star Dante Martin Announced For Battle Slam: Fight For ATL

May 13, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
Dante Martin Image Credit: Battle Slam

AEW star Dante Martin will appear at the upcoming Battle Slam: Fight For ATL event on June 12. Battle Slam combines the world of pro wrestling and hip hop. Martin also joins Tasha Steelz at the event. The first-ever Battle Slam was hosted on April 24. Check out the announcement from Battle Slam below:

