AEW Stars Announced For CMLL Show Next Month

November 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL has added some AEW stars to the lineup of their December 13th show. It was announced on Wednesday night’s episode of CMLL Informa (per Fightful) that the following matches are set for the show in Arena Mexico:

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Hechicero
* PAC vs. Volador Jr.
* Toni Storm & Red Velvet vs. Tessa Blanchard & La Catalina

