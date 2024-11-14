AEW Stars Announced For CMLL Show Next Month

CMLL has added some AEW stars to the lineup of their December 13th show. It was announced on Wednesday night’s episode of CMLL Informa (per Fightful) that the following matches are set for the show in Arena Mexico:

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Hechicero

* PAC vs. Volador Jr.

* Toni Storm & Red Velvet vs. Tessa Blanchard & La Catalina