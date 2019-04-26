wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Stars At NFL Draft Day Event, Superstars Who Beat Brock Lesnar After His Return, Free Match Featuring Priscilla Kelly

April 26, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes and Adam Page appeared at some of the Jacksonville Jaguars festivities during NFL Draft Day yesterday.

– Powerslam.TV has released a free match between Priscilla Kelly and Danika Della Rouge from DEFY Wrestling.

– WWE List This has a new video looking at superstars who beat Brock Lesnar after he returned to WWE in 2012.

