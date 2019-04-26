wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Stars At NFL Draft Day Event, Superstars Who Beat Brock Lesnar After His Return, Free Match Featuring Priscilla Kelly
– Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes and Adam Page appeared at some of the Jacksonville Jaguars festivities during NFL Draft Day yesterday.
#DraftDay @Jaguars !! pic.twitter.com/YTzKbnoS2a
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) April 25, 2019
Enjoying the @Jaguars / @AEWrestling festivities for draft night…
Take 1 #DUUUVAL 🏈 pic.twitter.com/IuQLqaY2Ht
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 25, 2019
…also take 1 👀❗️
I’m in the wrong business pic.twitter.com/7mALfSrX2q
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 25, 2019
– Powerslam.TV has released a free match between Priscilla Kelly and Danika Della Rouge from DEFY Wrestling.
– WWE List This has a new video looking at superstars who beat Brock Lesnar after he returned to WWE in 2012.
