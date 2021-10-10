AEW Stars Discuss Possible NJPW Opponents, ‘Forbidden Door’ at NYCC Panel

– On Saturday, October 9 at the New York Comic-Con, the stars of AEW held a panel during the convention. The panel featured Darby Allin, Adam Cole, Thunder Rosa, and Orange Cassidy. During the panel, the stars were asked which potential NJPW opponents they would like to face (via Fightful).

Darby Allin stated, “I want you to give me Zack Sabre Jr. You know where I am, Zack. You know where I am.” Adam Cole added on the subject, “I’ve never had the chance to have a singles match with this person; I would love the idea of Adam Cole vs. [Kazuchika] Okada.”

Meanwhile, Orange Cassidy decided to “pass” on answering the question. Thunder Rosa on her part listed her original trainer, Io Shirai, as an opponent from Japan she’d like to face, “She’s from Japan, but she’s in the other company. It’s not Asuka. My original trainer in Japan; Io Shirai.”

When asked about options coming through the forbidden door for AEW, Cole also stated, “When it comes to thinking stuff is going to peak, AEW has continued to shatter those expectations every single time. I don’t know what the peak is yet, but I’m really damn excited for it.”

Rosa added, “I was an example of the forbidden door for the women’s division. I came over as a champion for the NWA and then got signed by AEW. That tells you, the sky is the limit. It’s an embarrassment of riches as performers. You’ve been in IMPACT, AEW, this other company. I had the chance to work during the pandemic and during this time. There are no limits and I don’t know where the peak is.”

You can see a video of the AEW panel from NYCC posted on YouTube below (h/t user Anderson Blitz):