AEW Stars Have Incident With Fans At Rampage Taping
July 28, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, AEW taped this week’s episode of Rampage last night, featuring Lee Moriarty vs. Matt Sydal. AEW continued the story with Moriarty and Stokely Hathaway as well.
During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that there was an altercation between Moriarty, Hathaway and a fan as they were leaving. It’s unclear what happened, but it was noted the incident likely won’t make television.
