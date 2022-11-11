wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Stars Appear At Hockey Game, March Episode of NJPW Strong Online
November 11, 2022 | Posted by
AEW stars Orange Cassidy, Ricky Starks, and Jade Cargill appeared at last night’s NHL game in Newark, New Jersey. The Prudential Center shared the following pics of the trio at the New Jersey Devils’ home game against the Ottawa Senators, writing:
“Having a blast with the @AEW crew tonight! Make sure you buy tickets to next Friday and Saturday night’s shows!
More info at the link in our bio.”
— Prudential Center (@PruCenter) November 11, 2022
– NJPW has released the April 9th episode of NJPW Strong online, featuring Jay White vs. Chris Sabin and more:
