Various News: AEW Stars Do Hot Ones Wings of Death Challenge, Jordynne Grace’s Dog Appears In Commercial

October 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Acclaimed Billy Gunn AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Several members of the AEW roster competed in a Hot Ones Wings of Death match, as seen in a new video. First We Feast posted the video to their Instagram account of The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, Harley Cameron Brody King, Mariah May, Darby Allin, Kris Statlander, and Nyla Rose picking from a set of wings treated with the brand’s hot sauces, with no one knowing which sauce was on which wing.

The Acclaimed, Cameron and Gunn were the unfortunate ones who got the infamous Da Bomb Beyond Insanity, while King and May got the least spicy sauce and Allin, Statlander, and Rose got the Last Dab.

– In wrestling pet career news, Jordynne Grace has revealed that her dog Barry is in a new TV commercial for Juicy Juice. Grace posted the ad to Twitter, writing:

“ATTENTION

MY DOG HAS MADE HIS COMMERCIAL FILM DEBUT”

She then confirmed to fellow TNA star Havok that it was legit:

