AEW News: Stars Missing Next Two Weeks of Dynamite, Jade Cargill Builds Her Dream Stable of Female Athletes

– Several AEW stars will be missing the next couple of weeks of AEW Dynamite due to commitments elsewhere. As PWInsider notes, Sammy Guevara, FTR and Tay Conti will not be on next week’s episode (December 28th), as they will be competing for AAA in Acapulco that night.

In addition, Kenny Omega and FTR will not be at the January 4th episode of Dynamite, as they will be in Japan for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

– Jade Cargill appeared in a new video with The Shift in which she was asked to build her “dream stable” using only women athletes in other sports. Cargill named Serena Williams, Lindsey Vonn, Simone Biles, Candace Parker, and Alex Morgan. You can see the video below: