AEW News: Stars Appear on MLB Network, Max Caster Hypes Dynamite Tag Title Match
AEW sent three of its stars to appear on MLB Network today to promote tomorrow’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. Jade Cargill, Orange Cassidy, and Anthony Bowens appeared on MLB Central to promote Wednesday’s taping and you can see the video here.
Up next on @MLBNetwork's MLB Central, @Bowens_Official, @TBSNetwork Champion @Jade_Cargill and @orangecassidy pic.twitter.com/CUmtC2iDDi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2022
– Max Caster posted to Twitter to hype The Acclaim’s rematch for the AEW World Tag Team Championships on tomorrow’s episode, writing:
” YO! LISTEN!
Anthony & I have prepared for this week
Some fans handed us replica World Tag Team Titles at my concert in Minneapolis. The people went wild
This Wednesday at #AEWGrandSlam, we do it for real. THAT’S RIGHT
#MicDrop”
🗣️ YO! LISTEN! 🗣️
Anthony & I have prepared for this week ✂️
Some fans handed us replica World Tag Team Titles at my concert in Minneapolis. The people went wild 🤯
This Wednesday at #AEWGrandSlam, we do it for real. THAT'S RIGHT 💯#MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 pic.twitter.com/C9bxx1eJzn
— ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) September 20, 2022
