AEW News: Stars Appear on MLB Network, Max Caster Hypes Dynamite Tag Title Match

September 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jade Cargill Image Credit: AEW

AEW sent three of its stars to appear on MLB Network today to promote tomorrow’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. Jade Cargill, Orange Cassidy, and Anthony Bowens appeared on MLB Central to promote Wednesday’s taping and you can see the video here.

– Max Caster posted to Twitter to hype The Acclaim’s rematch for the AEW World Tag Team Championships on tomorrow’s episode, writing:

” YO! LISTEN!

Anthony & I have prepared for this week

Some fans handed us replica World Tag Team Titles at my concert in Minneapolis. The people went wild

This Wednesday at #AEWGrandSlam, we do it for real. THAT’S RIGHT

#MicDrop”

