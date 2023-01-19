wrestling / News
AEW, Stars Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe On Dynamite
AEW and members of its roster paid tribute to the late Jay Briscoe on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This week’s show opened with a graphic honoring the ROH World Tag Team Champion, who passed away on Tuesday in a car accident.
In addition, several stars including Jay Lethal, The Young Bucks, and The Best Friends wore black armbands honoring Briscoe on the show. The Young Bucks also used a Doomsday Device, commonly used by the Briscoes, in their match against Top Flight.
As noted, AEW will be taping a tribute show to Briscoe after the Rampage taping that will air free on HonorClub.
But I keep on workin' like the workin' man do. And I've got my act together, gonna walk all over you pic.twitter.com/Ph6iQQ5TjP
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 19, 2023
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 19, 2023
