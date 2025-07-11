wrestling / News
AEW Stars Set For Upcoming Pro Wrestling EVE Events Including Kris Statlander
July 11, 2025 | Posted by
Pro Wrestling EVE has announced that several AEW stars are set to appear at upcoming evente, including Kris Statlander. Statlander recently won the International title. The event she appears on is Strong Women Style, which happens on September 5.
Meanwhile, Skye Blue and Julia Hart will be at the promotion’s August 23 event.
The EVE International Champion KRIS STATLANDER returns to London on Friday September 5th at EVE 'Strong Women Style!'
Tickets on sale NOW at https://t.co/aRQyPCQH1w
Upcoming EVE Events – All In London #E17
Fri Aug 1
Sat Aug 23 Feat Julia Hart, Skye Blue & More TBA
Fri Sept 5 pic.twitter.com/FEmDBn4UNo
— EVE – Riot Grrrls of Wrestling (@ProWrestlingEVE) July 11, 2025
