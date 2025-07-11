wrestling / News

AEW Stars Set For Upcoming Pro Wrestling EVE Events Including Kris Statlander

July 11, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kris Statlander AEW Dynamite 7-31-24 Image Credit: AEW

Pro Wrestling EVE has announced that several AEW stars are set to appear at upcoming evente, including Kris Statlander. Statlander recently won the International title. The event she appears on is Strong Women Style, which happens on September 5.

Meanwhile, Skye Blue and Julia Hart will be at the promotion’s August 23 event.

