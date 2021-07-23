AEW Stars Taped Segment For AAA During Recent Dynamite Taping

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that when Konnan was in Miami for a recent Dynamite taping in an angle with Santana & Ortiz, he helped film a segment for AAA Triplemania that aired this weekend on AAA TV. Konnan affiliated himself with Andrade while Kenny Omega was with Don Callis. The two will have a match for the AAA Mega title at the event.

The segment featured Omega and Callis demanding that heel referee El Hijo del Tirantes be the referee for Omega vs. Andrade. Konnan called Callis “The Invisible Handjob” and Callis told Andrade that Konnan will leech off of him like he does all wrestlers in Mexico, which Konnan replied to saying that’s what Callis is doing with Omega. Omega got angry as he thought Konnan was his friend, and noted that there must be something wrong with him because he’s “friends with Disco Inferno.” Reportedly, the joke was inside enough that Mexican audiences didn’t get it.