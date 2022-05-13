AEW Stars To Be Featured On AppleTV+’s Carpool Karaoke

AppleTV+ has released a trailer for the upcoming new season of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, which includes several stars from AEW. The footage features MJF, Ruby Soho and Powerhouse Hobbs singing Dean Martin’s “Aint That A Kick in the Head.” Meanwhile, Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, CM Punk and Britt Baker are also featured. Season five premieres on May 27.