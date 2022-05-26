wrestling / News

AEW News: Sting to Miss AEW Double Or Nothing Due To Injury, CM Punk & Adam Page Come to Blows on Dynamite

May 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sting AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– Sting is out due to injury and will miss AEW Double or Nothing and FanFest. AEW announced on Thursday night that the Icon suffered an injury last week and has been

Due to injury last week, @Sting has not been cleared to travel & will unfortunately not be at this Saturday’s #AEWDoN Fan Fest Meet & Greets. For fans who purchased tickets to see #TheIcon, Watch your inbox for information on refunds”

– CM Punk and Hangman Page went face to face on tonight’s Dynamite to confront each other ahead of Double or Nothing. The back and forth led to some harsh words and the situation getting physical:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Double or Nothing, CM Punk, Hangman Page, Sting, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading