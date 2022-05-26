wrestling / News
AEW News: Sting to Miss AEW Double Or Nothing Due To Injury, CM Punk & Adam Page Come to Blows on Dynamite
– Sting is out due to injury and will miss AEW Double or Nothing and FanFest. AEW announced on Thursday night that the Icon suffered an injury last week and has been
Due to injury last week, @Sting has not been cleared to travel & will unfortunately not be at this Saturday’s #AEWDoN Fan Fest Meet & Greets. For fans who purchased tickets to see #TheIcon, Watch your inbox for information on refunds”
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022
– CM Punk and Hangman Page went face to face on tonight’s Dynamite to confront each other ahead of Double or Nothing. The back and forth led to some harsh words and the situation getting physical:
Hangman talking that TALK to CM Punk 👀
(via @AEW)pic.twitter.com/C2B12mZvjU
— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) May 26, 2022
"I will be defending ALL ELITE WRESTLING from you!" – #Hangman @theadampage with an emotional outpouring of words towards @CMPunk, days before their World Championship match this Sunday at #AEWDoN! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/EyIxTZHwtd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022
.@CMPunk outlines his vision for the #AEW World Championship match this Sunday at #AEWDoN Double or Nothing LIVE on PPV! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/nXsuKh5BeI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022
Things between @CMPunk and #AEW World Champion #Hangman @theadampage have gotten HEATED. We CANNOT WAIT until #AEWDoN this SUNDAY LIVE on PPV! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Xidlay9rMA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022
