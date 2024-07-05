wrestling / News
AEW Gives Storyline Update on Daniel Garcia Following MJF Attack
As previously reported, MJF attacked Daniel Garcia at the end of this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and gave him a tombstone piledriver off the turnbuckles. AEW has now given an update on Garcia’s condition following the assault.
A post on Twitter noted that Garcia was “taken to a Chicago hospital for evaluation.” It stated that he regained consciousness and is under observation for “cervical injuries.”
After receiving a brutal attack at the hands @The_MJF TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite, @garciawrestling was taken to a Chicago hospital for evaluation. He has regained consciousness, and is still under observation for cervical injuries. pic.twitter.com/e2g2oAiIvU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 4, 2024