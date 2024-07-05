wrestling / News

AEW Gives Storyline Update on Daniel Garcia Following MJF Attack

July 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Will Ospreay Daniel Garcia Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, MJF attacked Daniel Garcia at the end of this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and gave him a tombstone piledriver off the turnbuckles. AEW has now given an update on Garcia’s condition following the assault.

A post on Twitter noted that Garcia was “taken to a Chicago hospital for evaluation.” It stated that he regained consciousness and is under observation for “cervical injuries.”

