AEW Had Strict ‘No Anti-WWE Sign’ Policy at Dynamite Debut

– While fans are already getting into the spirit of a wrestling war between WWE and All Elite Wrestling (AEW), it seems AEW is not so keen on letting fans bring anti-WWE signs to their events. According to this week’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there’s a backstage update on how AEW handled its sign policty at this week’s debut edition of AEW Dynamite. Per the report, All Elite Wrestling told all staff at the door and in the building that the show had a strict no anti-WWE sign policy.

All Elite Wrestling officials reportedly realized that their audience would likely have the anti-WWE signs without such a policy. Additionally, staff were reportedly informed not to allow signs with profanity or involving politics. Apparently, a sign that stated “Vince Fears Ratings” made it through the door as staff didn’t initially realize what it meant, and it was later confiscated.