AEW News: AEW Shop Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Chris Jericho Looks Back at First Match

– AEW is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month through their online shop. Shop AEW posted to Twitter noting that they have released pink logo shirts with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit local organizations in Jacksonville:

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is upon us; therefore @AEWrestling will be donating a portion of each purchase of these pink logo shirts to 2 local organizations in our home city of Jacksonville! Available now on https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/yiIlWpYPt4 — ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) October 1, 2020

– A clip from the latest Talk is Jericho has Chris Jericho looking back at his first match, which was against Lance Storm in October of 1990: