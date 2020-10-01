wrestling / News
AEW News: AEW Shop Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Chris Jericho Looks Back at First Match
October 1, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month through their online shop. Shop AEW posted to Twitter noting that they have released pink logo shirts with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit local organizations in Jacksonville:
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is upon us; therefore @AEWrestling will be donating a portion of each purchase of these pink logo shirts to 2 local organizations in our home city of Jacksonville! Available now on https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/yiIlWpYPt4
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) October 1, 2020
– A clip from the latest Talk is Jericho has Chris Jericho looking back at his first match, which was against Lance Storm in October of 1990:
More Trending Stories
- The Rock Reveals That The XFL Will Return In 2022, Official Press Release Issued
- Lance Archer On Dynamite and NXT Possibly Airing On Different Nights
- Arn Anderson On What It Was Like Working With Triple H Backstage, Whether He’ll Be The One To Succeed Vince McMahon As WWE Chairman
- Eric Bischoff Reflects On His Favorite Road Warrior Animal Memory, Animal Walking His Son To The Ring For A Match