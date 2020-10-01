wrestling / News

AEW News: AEW Shop Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Chris Jericho Looks Back at First Match

October 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW fire logo, Tony Khan, Dynamite

– AEW is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month through their online shop. Shop AEW posted to Twitter noting that they have released pink logo shirts with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit local organizations in Jacksonville:

– A clip from the latest Talk is Jericho has Chris Jericho looking back at his first match, which was against Lance Storm in October of 1990:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Chris Jericho, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading