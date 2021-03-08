wrestling / News
AEW News: Surprises Planned For Revolution, Al Snow at Show, Producer of Miro & Sabian vs. Cassidy & Taylor Match
– AEW reportedly has a few surprises planned for tonight’s AEW Revolution PPV. According to Fightful Select, there were “two or three surprised” planned for the show, including Maki Itoh’s appearing to team with Britt Baker against Riho and Thuyder Rosa.
– Al Snow is at tonight’s show, according to the site.
– Finally, the report notes that Christopher Daniels is helping in producing the tag match pitting Miro & Kip Sabian against Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor.
