AEW SVP Says Tony Khan Pitched Fight Forever Early In AEW’s History

In the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted (via Fightful), AEW SVP Nic Sobic revealed that Tony Khan pitched AEW Fight Forever early in the company’s history. Sobic is the SVP of Business Development, Partnerships, and Video Games.

He said: “On day one, Tony Khan creates AEW. On day two, Tony Khan creates AEW Fight Forever. It’s very close to the truth. I was the first employee to AEW. On day one, we pumped a bunch of money into this company to get it off the ground. On day two, we had the nerve to go back and ask him for another pile of money to make this video game. The nice thing about Tony is that he’s not a super emotional thinker. He’s a super strategic, data and high-level thinker. We just presented our case. We said, ‘we think there is a gap in the market for a game like this. AEW’s audience loves video games. You look at social media sentiment and the type of game people have been asking for, this is like 20 years in the making. People have been waiting for this for a long time.’ It was a pretty easy pitch. It was a successful pitch because three and a half years later, we have a video game ready to go.”