AEW News: Swerve Strickland Comments On Draw With Hangman Page, AEW Dynamite Highlights, Latest AEW Merch

– Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page had a draw in their #1 contenders match last night on Dynamite, which means that both will challenge Samoa Joe for the World title at Revolution. While Swerve wasn’t happy about the draw on the show, he seems to have accepted it.

…………… worth it pic.twitter.com/y93wDh6PWJ — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) February 8, 2024

– Shop AEW has new shirts for Ricky Starks, Lucha Bros, Trent Beretta and his mom Sue, Swerve Strickland, classic Sting and modern Sting. There are also DVD pre-orders for All Out 2023 and new hats for The Undisputed Kingdom.

