wrestling / News
AEW News: Swerve Strickland Comments On Draw With Hangman Page, AEW Dynamite Highlights, Latest AEW Merch
February 8, 2024 | Posted by
– Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page had a draw in their #1 contenders match last night on Dynamite, which means that both will challenge Samoa Joe for the World title at Revolution. While Swerve wasn’t happy about the draw on the show, he seems to have accepted it.
…………… worth it pic.twitter.com/y93wDh6PWJ
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) February 8, 2024
– Shop AEW has new shirts for Ricky Starks, Lucha Bros, Trent Beretta and his mom Sue, Swerve Strickland, classic Sting and modern Sting. There are also DVD pre-orders for All Out 2023 and new hats for The Undisputed Kingdom.
– Here are highlights from last night’s Dynamite:
More Trending Stories
- Update On Mercedes Mone Following AEW Big Business Announcement
- New TNA President Issues Statement On Scott D’Amore’s Exit, TNA’s Future
- Lawyer for John Laurinaitis Contradicts Previous Claims by WWE Regarding Ashley Massaro’s Alleged Sexual Assault
- Jake Roberts On Vince McMahon Allegations: ‘Very Disgusting, But It Doesn’t Surprise Me’