wrestling / News
AEW News: Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee Reportedly Planned, Note on Jamie Hayter
July 10, 2023 | Posted by
– There are finally plans to have Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee face off in AEW, according to a new report. Strickland and Lee have been feuding since they split following AEW Full Gear in November, though they have yet to face off in a one-on-one match. Fightful Select reports that plans are in place to finally do the match at some point.
– The site also notes that Jamie Hayter has not been backstage at AEW since Double or Nothing. Hayter lost the AEW Women’s World Championship to Toni Storm at the May PPV and is out of action with an injury. There’s been no word as yet regarding when she may return.
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Isn’t The Biggest Fan Of Modern Wrestling, Who He’d Want To Wrestle From Today
- Liv Morgan, Scarlett Bordeaux & Karrion Kross Attend Barbie Premiere (Pics)
- Details On Warner Bros. Discovery’s Measure of Success For AEW Collision
- Jim Ross Comments On Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega Tiger Driver ’91 Spot From Forbidden Door