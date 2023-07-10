AEW News: Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee Reportedly Planned, Note on Jamie Hayter

– There are finally plans to have Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee face off in AEW, according to a new report. Strickland and Lee have been feuding since they split following AEW Full Gear in November, though they have yet to face off in a one-on-one match. Fightful Select reports that plans are in place to finally do the match at some point.

– The site also notes that Jamie Hayter has not been backstage at AEW since Double or Nothing. Hayter lost the AEW Women’s World Championship to Toni Storm at the May PPV and is out of action with an injury. There’s been no word as yet regarding when she may return.