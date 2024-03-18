wrestling / News
AEW News: Swerve Strickland Shares Pic With NXT’s Carmelo Hayes, Latest Being The Dark Order
– Swerve Strickland got a chance to hang out with a former NXT colleague in Carmelo Hayes, and he posted a pic of the two online. The AEW star took to his Twitter account to post the photo of himself and Hayes in the gym as you can see below, captioning the pic:
“They act like two legends can’t co exist”
🤜🏿🌟🤛🏿 pic.twitter.com/H1HlTOygzl
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) March 16, 2024
– The latest episode of Being the Dark Order is online, titled “Uno is the Loneliest Number.” You can watch it below:
