AEW News: Swerve Strickland Shares Pic With NXT’s Carmelo Hayes, Latest Being The Dark Order

March 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Swerve Strickland Image Credit: AEW

– Swerve Strickland got a chance to hang out with a former NXT colleague in Carmelo Hayes, and he posted a pic of the two online. The AEW star took to his Twitter account to post the photo of himself and Hayes in the gym as you can see below, captioning the pic:

“They act like two legends can’t co exist”

– The latest episode of Being the Dark Order is online, titled “Uno is the Loneliest Number.” You can watch it below:

Carmelo Hayes, Swerve Strickland

