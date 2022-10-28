wrestling / News

AEW News: Swerve Strickland Teases Halloween Look For Rampage, California Tickets On Sale

October 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Swerve Strickland ROH Supercard of Honor Image Credit: ROH

– Swerve Strickland is teasing a special Halloween-inspired look for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. Strickland posted to his Twitter account with photos of a special glow-in-the-dark facepaint job, as you can see below:

– AEW is returning to California in January, and tickets for the show are online. You can get tickets for the Los Angeles show, which is a Dynamite & Rampage taping on January 11th, here.

