AEW News: Swerve Strickland Teases Halloween Look For Rampage, California Tickets On Sale
October 28, 2022 | Posted by
– Swerve Strickland is teasing a special Halloween-inspired look for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. Strickland posted to his Twitter account with photos of a special glow-in-the-dark facepaint job, as you can see below:
TONIGHT on @AEW #RAMPAGE #spookyszn arrives…… 💀
No more warnings pic.twitter.com/7qgQpeLPOn
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) October 28, 2022
– AEW is returning to California in January, and tickets for the show are online. You can get tickets for the Los Angeles show, which is a Dynamite & Rampage taping on January 11th, here.
