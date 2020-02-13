AEW Tag Team Championship Match Set For Next Week’s Dynamite

AEW has announced a Tag Team Championship match for next week’s episode of Dynamite. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega will defend its titles against the Lucha Bros on the episode, which takes place next week in Atlanta, Georgia.

The winners of that match will then defend the titles against the winner of next week’s tag team battle royal at AEW Revolution. The updated lineup is:

* Steel Cage Match: Cody vs. Warlow

* Tag Team Battle Royal For Tag Title Shot at Revolution: Participants TBD

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. Lucha Bros

* Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb