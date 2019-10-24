wrestling / News
AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals Set For Next Week
October 23, 2019 | Posted by
– We have the final two survivors in the AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament, and they will face off next week for the titles. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the Lucha Bros defeated Private Party and SCU beat The Dark Order in semifinal matches in the tournament.
That pits Pentagon Jr. and Fenix against Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky on next week’s AEW Dynamite for the championships. The show will take place in Charleston, West Virginia and air live on TNT.
