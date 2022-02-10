wrestling / News
AEW Tag Team Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
February 9, 2022
A segment featuring Bryan Danielson and a couple matches are set for this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following for the show, which join the previously-announced Hook vs. Blake Li match:
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Jurassic Express vs. The Gunn Club
* Non-Title Match: Robyn Renegade vs. Britt Baker
* The Young Bucks vs. Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero
* Bryan Danielson speaks
