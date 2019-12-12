AEW Tag Team Title Match And More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

– AEW has announced a #1 Contender’s match, plus more, for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for next Wednesday’s episode, which takes place in Corpus Christi, Texas:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Young Bucks vs. SCU

* #1 Contender’s Match: Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

* Non-Title Match: Chris Jericho vs. Jungle Boy

* Lucha Bros vs. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega