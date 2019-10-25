wrestling / News
AEW Tag Team Title Match Likely For Full Gear
October 25, 2019 | Posted by
According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there will be an AEW tag team title match at the Full Gear PPV on November 9, but it won’t be finalized until Charlotte TV show. Next week’s episode of Dynamite will feature SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) vs. Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr and Fenix) to crown the first champions. That match will happen in Charleston, West Virginia and will feature the Rock and Roll Express presenting the belts. The champions will face a team that wins a match on November 6 in Charlotte.
