AEW Tag Team Title Match & More Set For This Week’s Rampage

AEW has announced two title matches and more for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company has set the following lineup for the show, which is set to air Friday on TNT.

AEW is taping the matches tonight and we’ll have spoilers as soon as they are complete.

* AEW Tag Team Championships Match: The Lucha Bros vs. The Butcher & The Blade

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Miro vs. Fuego Del Sol

Fuego Del Sol’s car is also on the line.

* Anna Jay vs. The Bunny

* Britt Baker & Ruby Soho speak