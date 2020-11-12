AEW Tag Team Title Match, PAC in Action & More Set For Next Week’s Dynamite

AEW has set a Tag Team Championship match, PAC’s in-ring return and more for next week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW announced after tonight’s show that the following matches will take place on the show:

* Darby Allin & Cody vs. Ricky Starks & Brian Cage (with Taz).

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

* Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy

* Pac vs. The Blade

* The Inner Circle in Las Vegas