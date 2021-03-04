wrestling / News

AEW Tag Team Title Match To Open AEW Revolution

March 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Revolution

During the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, it was announced by Tony Schiavone that the match between The Young Bucks and Chris Jericho & MJF will open AEW Revolution this Sunday. Revolution takes place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida and begins at 8 PM ET.

