AEW Tag Team Titles Contain a Jerry Lynn Reference

October 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The AEW Tag Team Championships that were shown off on Dynamite last week have a Jerry Lynn reference on them. Belt-maker Dan Beltzer shared a better look at the titles on Twitter late last week, and Matt Jackson confirmed on Sunday that the cradle piledriver being depicted on the sideplates is a reference to Lynn, who he referenced as “one of [AEW’s] greatest coaches.”

Lynn also posted to Twitter in response to Jackson, reacting. You can see the posts below:

