AEW Tag Team Titles Contain a Jerry Lynn Reference
– The AEW Tag Team Championships that were shown off on Dynamite last week have a Jerry Lynn reference on them. Belt-maker Dan Beltzer shared a better look at the titles on Twitter late last week, and Matt Jackson confirmed on Sunday that the cradle piledriver being depicted on the sideplates is a reference to Lynn, who he referenced as “one of [AEW’s] greatest coaches.”
Lynn also posted to Twitter in response to Jackson, reacting. You can see the posts below:
Here is a better pic of the AEW tags. Made by RED.
I like the design as a 3 plate belt over 5. Supposedly nameplates for the entire roster were requested. pic.twitter.com/IWQLnSaG9T
— Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) October 3, 2019
Check out the pile-driver on one of the side plates, dedicated to one of @AEWrestling’s great coaches @itsjerrylynn. https://t.co/J6UUrpuNfp pic.twitter.com/MjIneYNLpD
— The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) October 6, 2019
Holy crap! Someone mentioned it but I wasn’t sure. I’m so flattered! Thank you guys!!! https://t.co/gwftSb3m85
— Jerry Lynn (@itsjerrylynn) October 7, 2019
