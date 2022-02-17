AEW Tag Team Title Three-Way Match Set For AEW Revolution

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will defend the AEW Tag Team Championship in a three-way match at AEW Revolution. It was announced on tonight’s show, it was announced that Jurassic Express will defend their championships against two opponents to be determined in two battle royals over the next couple weeks.

Next week will see a tag team battle royal take place, followed by a Casino Battle Royal on March 2nd. Participants have yet to be announced.