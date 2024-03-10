AEW Tag Team Tournament Begins On Next Week’s AEW Collision

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that a tournament to crown new AEW World Tag Team champions begins next week. The belts were vacated after Sting & Darby Allin retained at Revolution, allowing Sting to retire undefeated.

So far, teams like The Young Bucks, FTR, Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta & The Infantry have all said they want to be involved.