wrestling / News

AEW Tag Team Tournament Begins On Next Week’s AEW Collision

March 9, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Darby Allin Sting 2-7-24 Image Credit: AEW

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that a tournament to crown new AEW World Tag Team champions begins next week. The belts were vacated after Sting & Darby Allin retained at Revolution, allowing Sting to retire undefeated.

So far, teams like The Young Bucks, FTR, Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta & The Infantry have all said they want to be involved.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading