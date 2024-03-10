wrestling / News
AEW Tag Team Tournament Begins On Next Week’s AEW Collision
March 9, 2024 | Posted by
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that a tournament to crown new AEW World Tag Team champions begins next week. The belts were vacated after Sting & Darby Allin retained at Revolution, allowing Sting to retire undefeated.
So far, teams like The Young Bucks, FTR, Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta & The Infantry have all said they want to be involved.
#theINFANTRY have come face-to-face with FTR
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@CarlieBravo | @ShawnDean773 | @CashWheelerFTR | @DaxFTR pic.twitter.com/cYSFArDC3K
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2024
More Trending Stories
- The Rock Reportedly Has Input On WWE Hall of Fame 2024 Class
- Tony Schiavone Confirms Reports That Martha Hart Gave Blessing For Sting-Rafters Spot on AEW Dynamite
- Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat Reportedly Spoke Highly of Will Ospreay at AEW Revolution
- Multiple WWE Stars Defend Bianca Belair Following Racist Comment On Social Media