Tag Title Match, CM Punk & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

October 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage

AEW has announced matches for this week’s Rampage including a Tag Team Championship match, CM Punk vs. Daniel Garcia and more. You can see the announced lineup below for the show, which is set to air Friday on TNT:

* AEW Tag Team Championships Match: Lucha Bros vs. The Acclaimed
* FTW Championship Street Fight: Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage
* CM Punk vs. Daniel Garcia
& Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue

