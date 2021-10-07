Tag Title Match, CM Punk & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced matches for this week’s Rampage including a Tag Team Championship match, CM Punk vs. Daniel Garcia and more. You can see the announced lineup below for the show, which is set to air Friday on TNT:

* AEW Tag Team Championships Match: Lucha Bros vs. The Acclaimed

* FTW Championship Street Fight: Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage

* CM Punk vs. Daniel Garcia

& Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue