AEW Taking Part In Paley Center for Fall TV Preview Discussion Series with Rhodes to the Top

AEW’s Rhodes to the Top will be part of the Paley Center for Fall TV Preview Discussion Series, with Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes and Tony Khan on the panel. Here is the press release:

The Paley Center for Media Announces the 15th Annual Paleyfest Fall TV Previews with Citi Returning as an Official Sponsor

-The 2021 schedule showcases cast and creative team discussions from ABC, AMC, CBS, Disney+, FOX, HBO Max, NBC, Paramount+, Peacock, SHOWTIME, TNT, and truTV

-Talent lineup includes the Likes of Ruben Blades, Brandy, Dan Brown, Whitney Cummings, Jeff Daniels, Lee Daniels, Scott Foley, Jorja Fox, William Jackson Harper, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Maura Tierney, James Wolk, and a host of stars

-Programs can be viewed on the Paley Center’s YouTube Channel on Monday, September 20. Citi Cardmembers and Paley Center Members Receive Early Access on Tuesday, September 14, with access to the entire lineup of panel discussions all-at-once

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 — The Paley Center for Media announced today the start of its 15th Annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews, with Citi returning as an official sponsor and the official card of this iconic festival. PaleyFest Fall TV Previews gives fans an exclusive sneak peek into some of the most anticipated and buzzworthy new shows of the fall 2021 season. This year’s festival offers something for every viewer, from dramas and comedies to family programs, animated series, and reality shows, allowing fans to discover their new favorite shows.

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews will be available to the public on Monday, September 20. Citi cardmembers along with Paley Center Members can view programs on Tuesday, September 14, six days ahead of the general public. To receive early access to the festival, please visit Paley Center Membership to learn more about becoming a Member of the Paley Center. For more information about the benefits of being a Citi cardmember, including information regarding early access to the programs featured, please visit citientertainement.com.

“We are very excited to present one of the most anticipated programming lineups of the year, all while giving our Paley fans a truly binge-worthy experience with all-at-once access to our panel discussions,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “We thank Citi for returning as an official sponsor, ensuring that even more entertainment enthusiasts have access to these enlightening conversations with some of the most talented and creative names in television today.”

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews will include conversations with the cast and creative teams from: American Rust (SHOWTIME), The Big Leap (FOX), CSI: Vegas (CBS), Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol (Peacock), Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney+), Ghosts (CBS), The Harper House (Paramount+), Love Life (HBO Max), One of Us Is Lying (Peacock), Ordinary Joe (NBC), Our Kind of People (FOX), Queens (ABC), Rhodes to the Top (TNT), Tacoma FD(truTV), The Walking Dead Universe (AMC), and The Wonder Years (ABC).

“To be a fan of television is to be a fan of PaleyFest, so it was a surreal honor to get to participate in a panel for our new season of Love Life. We are so excited for audiences to see the incredible work that William Jackson Harper and Jessica Williams have done in these ten new episodes, and we feel so lucky that PaleyFest was the first place we got to talk about it,” said Love Life season two creator and showrunner Sam Boyd, showrunner Rachelle Williams, and showrunner Bridget Bedard.

“We’ve been to PaleyFest as fans and could not be more excited to join this year as panelists. What an honor. Our show Ordinary Joe is particularly special to us, a little gem that the entire cast and crew have all poured their hearts into, and we can’t wait for everyone to see it,” said Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner, Executive Producers of NBC’s Ordinary Joe.

“Thank you to PaleyFest for including us in their Fall TV Previews. We made Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. in Hawaii and everyone from the cast, to the crew, to the writers, put their all into making this by sharing a little piece of themselves and infusing it with love. We are so grateful and excited for this opportunity to share our Aloha spirit with you,” said Kourtney Kang, Creator and Executive Producer, Doogie Kamealoha M.D.

“We’re longtime PaleyFest fans and attendees, and are honored for The Harper House to be included in this year’s festivities. While we can’t all be in Beverly Hills sitting close together in a room full of people as passionate as we are about television, this Zoom panel is a very close second. Excited for everyone to learn about our favorite new animated family, The Harpers!” said Brad Neely and Katie Krentz, Executive Producers of The Harper House.

“We are grateful to PaleyFest for the platform to introduce the reimagining of The Wonder Years. It’s an incredibly personal, heartwarming, and funny series and we can’t wait for everyone to see it,” said The Wonder Years Executive Producer Saladin K. Patterson.

“We’re delighted for Ghosts to be part of the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews, and excited that fans will get to meet our incredible cast as they share a behind-the-scenes look at the making of our series during a really fun conversation,” said Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, Executive Producers, Ghosts.

“PaleyFest and CSIfest! Indeed, two partners in crime. From chloroform to distinguished platform, we are honored to be part of this year’s Fall TV Previews. Remember, there is always a clue to solving this season’s most prolific mystery. PaleyFest has always done its share to keep us a part of TV history,” said Anthony E. Zuiker, Creator of the “CSI” franchise.

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews supports the Paley Center’s many education initiatives, including education workshops serving 10,000 youth annually, the PaleyImpact series featuring programs centered on today’s most pressing social issues and the role of media in our society, as well as the continued preservation of the Paley Archive, featuring more than 160,000 historically significant television and radio programs.

2021 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews Lineup:

ABC’s Queens

Eve, “Brianna aka Professor Sex”; Naturi Naughton, “Jill aka Da Thrill”; Nadine Velazquez, “Valeria aka Butter Pecan”; Taylor Sele , “Eric Jones”; Pepi Sonuga, “Lil Muffin”; Brandy, “Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics”; Swizz Beatz, Executive Music Producer; Zahir McGhee, Executive Producer; Sabrina Wind, Executive Producer

Moderator: Kelley L. Carter, ESPN’s The Undefeated

ABC’s The Wonder Years

Elisha “EJ” Williams, “Dean Williams”; Dulé Hill, “Bill Williams”; Saycon Sengbloh, “Lillian Williams”; Laura Kariuki, “Kim Williams”; Lee Daniels, Executive Producer; Saladin K. Patterson, Executive Producer; Fred Savage, Executive Producer

Moderator: Kevin Frazier, Entertainment Tonight

AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe

Rubén Blades, “Daniel,” Fear the Walking Dead; Danay García, “Luciana,” Fear the Walking Dead; Alexa Mansour, “Hope,” The Walking Dead: World Beyond; Khary Payton, “Ezekiel,” The Walking Dead; Lauren Ridloff, “Connie,” The Walking Dead; Ramon Norrod, Lauren Ridloff’s Interpreter; Nico Tortorella, “Felix,” The Walking Dead: World Beyond; Angela Kang, Showrunner and Executive Producer, The Walking Dead; Matt Negrete, Showrunner and Executive Producer, The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Moderator: Yvette Nicole Brown

CBS’s CSI: Vegas

Jorja Fox, “Sara Sidle”; Matt Lauria, “Joshua Folsom”; Paula Newsome, “Maxine Roby”; Mandeep Dhillon, “Allie Rajan”; Jerry Bruckheimer, Executive Producer; Jason Tracey, Executive Producer; Anthony E. Zuiker, Executive Producer

Moderator: Nischelle Turner, Entertainment Tonight

CBS’ Ghosts

Rose McIver, “Samantha”; Utkarsh Ambudkar, “Jay”; Sheila Carrasco, “Flower”; Asher Grodman, “Trevor”; Brandon Scott Jones, “Isaac”; Devan Long, “Thorfinn”; Richie Moriarty, “Pete”; Danielle Pinnock, “Alberta”; Rebecca Wisocky, “Hetty”; Román Zaragoza, “Sasappis”; Joe Port, Executive Producer; Joe Wiseman, Executive Producer

Moderator: Patrick Gomez, Entertainment Weekly

Disney+’s Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee, “Lahela ‘Doogie’ Kamealoha”; Jason Scott Lee, “Benny Kamealoha”; Kathleen Rose Perkins, “Dr. Clara Hannon”; Kourtney Kang, Creator and Executive Producer

Moderator: Ariana Romero, Refinery29

FOX’s The Big Leap

Scott Foley, “Nick Blackburn”; Simone Recasner, “Gabby Lewis”; Anna Grace Barlow, “Brittney Lovewell”; Ser’Darius Blain, “Reggie Sadler”; Raymond Cham Jr., “Justin Calgrove”; Kevin Daniels, “Wayne Fontaine”; Piper Perabo, “Paula Clark”; Jon Rudnitsky, “Mike Devries”; Liz Heldens, Creator and Executive Producer; Jason Winer, Executive Producer

Moderator: Kate Hahn, TV Guide

FOX’s Our Kind of People

Morris Chestnut, “Raymond Dupont”; Yaya DaCosta, “Angela Vaughn”; Nadine Ellis, “Leah Franklin-Dupont”; Joe Morton, “Teddy Franklin”; Karin Gist, Executive Producer

Moderator: Charisma Deberry, Essence

HBO Max’s Love Life

William Jackson Harper, “Marcus Watkins,” and Executive Producer; Jessica Williams, “Mia Hines”; Sam Boyd, Creator, Co-Showrunner and Executive Producer; Bridget Bedard, Co-Showrunner and Executive Producer; Rachelle Williams, Co-Showrunner and Executive Producer; Paul Feig, Executive Producer

Moderator: Angelique Jackson, Variety

NBC’s Ordinary Joe

Charlie Barnett, “Eric Payne”; Elizabeth Lail, “Jenny Banks”; Natalie Martinez, “Amy Kindelán”; James Wolk, “Joe Kimbreau”; Russel Friend, Executive Producer; Garett Lerner, Executive Producer

Moderator: Jim Halterman, TV Guide Magazine

Paramount+’s The Harper House

Rhea Seehorn, “Debbie Harper”; Jason Lee, “Freddie Harper”; Ryan Flynn, “Todd Harper”; Gabourey Sidibe, “Shauna Bradley”; Gary Anthony Williams, “Gbenge Bradley”; Nyima Funk, “Katrina Bradley”; Brad Neely, Creator & Showrunner; Katie Krentz, Executive Producer

Moderator: Allegra Frank, Slate

Peacock’s Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol

Ashley Zukerman, “Robert Langdon”; Jay Beattie, Showrunner and Executive Producer; Dan Brown, Author and Executive Producer; Dan Dworkin, Showrunner and Executive Producer

Moderator: Jenelle Riley, Variety

Peacock’s One of Us Is Lying

Annalisa Cochrane, “Addy”; Mark McKenna, “Simon”; Marianly Tejada, “Brownyn”; Chibuikem Uche, “Cooper”; Cooper van Grootel, “Nate”; Dario Madrona, Showrunner and Executive Producer; John Sacchi, Executive Producer

Moderator: Emily Aslanian, TV Guide Magazine/TV Insider

SHOWTIME’s American Rust

Jeff Daniels, “Del Harris,” and Executive Producer; Maura Tierney, “Grace”; Dan Futterman, Creator, Executive Producer and Showrunner

Moderator: Lynette Rice, Entertainment Weekly

TNT’s Rhodes to the Top

Brandi Rhodes, AEW Wrestler and Chief Brand Officer of AEW; Cody Rhodes, AEW Wrestler and Executive Vice President of AEW; Tony Khan, Executive Producer and CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW

Moderator: Joe Otterson, Variety

truTV’s Tacoma FD

Kevin Heffernan, “Chief Terry McConky”; Steve Lemme, “Captain Eddie Penisi”; Eugene Cordero, “Andy Myani”; Hassie Harrison, “Lucy McConky”; Marcus Henderson, “Granville ‘Granny’ Smith”; Gabriel Hogan, “Ike Crystal”

Moderator: Whitney Cummings, Season Three Guest Star

To learn more please visit paleyfest.org.