AEW News: Talent Likely to Miss Next Week’s Dynamite, Note On When Grado Got Booked For All In
August 30, 2023
– Several members of the AEW roster will likely miss next week’s episode of Dynamite. As reported yesterday, Tony Khan has offered to let talent take Dynamite off for those people who want to attend Bray Wyatt’s services. Fightful Select reports that the services were moved to next week after initially being scheduled for today.
– The report also notes that Grado was not booked for AEW All In until Tuesday and that he didn’t come out to Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” becauise there wasn’t enough time to get it cleared for use.
