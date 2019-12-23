wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Talent May Still Appear On TNT This Christmas, The New Day and Others Play Mario Party, Nyla Rose On Tour In Japan

PWInsider reports that while TNT is set to air A Christmas Story for 24 hours instead of AEW Dynamite this week, AEW talent may still appear on the network during commercial breaks. There was content filmed a few weeks ago to be included with the programming.

– Nyla Rose is currently on tour with MARVELOUS in Japan.

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Cesaro and Bayley vs. The New Day in Super Mario Party.

