Various News: AEW Talent May Still Appear On TNT This Christmas, The New Day and Others Play Mario Party, Nyla Rose On Tour In Japan

– PWInsider reports that while TNT is set to air A Christmas Story for 24 hours instead of AEW Dynamite this week, AEW talent may still appear on the network during commercial breaks. There was content filmed a few weeks ago to be included with the programming.

– Nyla Rose is currently on tour with MARVELOUS in Japan.

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Cesaro and Bayley vs. The New Day in Super Mario Party.