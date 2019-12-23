wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Talent May Still Appear On TNT This Christmas, The New Day and Others Play Mario Party, Nyla Rose On Tour In Japan
December 23, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that while TNT is set to air A Christmas Story for 24 hours instead of AEW Dynamite this week, AEW talent may still appear on the network during commercial breaks. There was content filmed a few weeks ago to be included with the programming.
– Nyla Rose is currently on tour with MARVELOUS in Japan.
– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Cesaro and Bayley vs. The New Day in Super Mario Party.
