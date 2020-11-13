AEW Talent Not Scheduled For Wrestle Kingdom In January

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that as of now, none of the wrestlers in AEW are scheduled to be a part of NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom at the Tokyo Dome in January. However, this is said to be something that isn’t “locked in stone.”

Normally the entire card for the NJPW event is planned out by now, but they currently have two sets of shows. There’s a show with foreign talent if travel restrictions loosen up and when without.

If Americans went to Japan to appear at Wrestle Kingdom, they’d have to fly out by December 20. AEW will not be taping on December 23 (that show will be taped on December 17), but they are taping December 30. In theory, if someone like Chris Jericho or IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley were going to work NJPW, they would only have to miss the December 30 taping and make it back for the live show on January 6. However there are no plans for that at this time.