AEW Talent Reportedly ‘Aware’ Of Comments Made By CM Punk In ESPN Interview

As previously reported, an interview with CM Punk is expected to drop soon, possibly later today, in which he makes controversial comments. The report noted that the interview has “his version of what is true” and will “blur the lines” between wrestling storyline and reality as he tries to “create buzz for upcoming shows.”

However it was noted that Hangman Page is brought up in a way that there is no confusion about how Punk feels about him, as he makes it clear he’s not a fan. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that many of the AEW roster were aware of the comments, and there was said to be “an attempt at damage control” going on backstage.

AEW was hoping the comments about Page would not be part of the article or accompanying video, but talent know what was said. AEW is currently trying to sign Page to a new long-term deal, which is why they didn’t want the comments from Punk to get out.

Punk is prohibited from talking about The Elite or the events of AEW All Out for legal reasons, but Page was not on that list. The comments were a big topic among talent at last Wednesday’s Dynamite, with versions of what they believe he said. There was also the belief that some of it was merely to promote Collision, while others think it’ll make the relationships between Punk and others more strained.