AEW News: More Talent Set For Jericho Cruise, Tickets Available For Universal Studios Taping

– AEW has announced new talent that will appear on Chris Jericho’s Rock & Wrestling Rager at Sea. As you can see below, Abadon, Jamie Hayter, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Marko Stunt, and Shawn Spears are set for the cruise, which will run from October 21st through the 25th:

.@abadon_AEW has been added to @jericho_cruise!

.@jmehytr is on board for the @jericho_cruise!

#DarkOrder's @EvilUno & @stu_dos are on board for the @jericho_cruise!

.@realmarkostunt has been added to @jericho_cruise!

The Chairman @ShawnSpears has been added to @jericho_cruise!

– AEW has announced ticket availability for their tapings at Universal Studios. As reported last month, AEW will be taping Dark at the Universal soundstage for most weeks, with the first tapings set for two sessions on Saturday as seen below: