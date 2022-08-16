AEW Talent Will Reportedly Work Next Year’s NJPW Tokyo Dome event

– It looks like AEW talent will be stepping through the Forbidden Door once again early next year. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that there are plans for AEW wrestlers to work next year’s New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) event at the Tokyo Dome.

NJPW has not yet announced its plans for the company’s annual Tokyo Dome event, usually held in the first week of January. Last year’s Wrestle Kingdom 16 was a three-day event, with the first two nights being held at the Tokyo Dome on January 4 and 5. The third night was held on January 8 at the Yokohama Arena.

AEW and NJPW held their first jointly promoted event in June with Forbidden Door at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.