AEW Will Tape Dynamite and Collision on the Same Night Next Month

July 31, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW has announced that it will tape episodes of Dynamite and Collision on the same night next month. The first-ever combined taping happens on August 23 at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA. Collision is being taped in advance due the roster traveling to the UK for All In at Wembley Stadium in London on August 27.

