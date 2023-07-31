wrestling / News
AEW Will Tape Dynamite and Collision on the Same Night Next Month
July 31, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced that it will tape episodes of Dynamite and Collision on the same night next month. The first-ever combined taping happens on August 23 at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA. Collision is being taped in advance due the roster traveling to the UK for All In at Wembley Stadium in London on August 27.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Recalls Working With The Barbarian, Why Bruce Prichard Gets Heat With Some
- Dave Meltzer Believes We’re Experiencing A Current Wrestling “Boom Period”
- Dennis Knight Says He Dropped Acid Just Before Stephanie McMahon Married The Undertaker
- Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend Claims WWE Wanted Her To Shave Her Head