AEW News: Taping Schedule For Fyter Fest & Dark, COVID-19 Precautions At Last Night’s Dynamite, John Skylar Surgery Details

– AEW has scheduled tapings for Fyter Fest and next week’s Dark that start today. According to PWInsider, the company will tape next week’s episode of Dark today, followed by night one of Fyter Fest airing live on TNT next Wednesday. The second night, which will air on July 8th, will be taped on July 2nd.

It’s not yet clear if the July 7th episode of AEW Dark will tape along with tonight’s taping or at one of the tapings next week.

– The site also notes that AEW took precautionary measures and anyone who was in contact with QT Marshall or at his gym were kept away from the taping last night. Marshall was pulled from the taping after he was in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

– John Skyler, who suffered multiple tears in his right new during his match that aired on last week’s AEW Dark, is set to undergo undergo surgery tomorrow.