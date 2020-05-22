wrestling / News
AEW Reportedly Taping Stadium Stampede Match For Double or Nothing
AEW’s Stadium Stampede match will not be live for Double or Nothing tomorrow, according to a new report. Bryan Alvarez noted on Friday’s Wrestling Observer Live that AEW is taping the ten-man Elite/Matt Hardy vs. Inner Circle match on Friday, which will allow the company to conduct edits.
Alvarez added that the rest of Double or Nothing will be live and only the Stampede match will be taped. The pre-taped/editing process will of course allow them to insert things that would not be possible in a live match such as Broken Universe-type antics. It’s important to note that no specific spots are known and there’s no confirmation that there will be any kind of cinematic-type content for the match.
Double or Nothing airs on Saturday from Jacksonville and airs on PPV via FITE TV.
