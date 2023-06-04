wrestling / News
AEW News: Taya Valkyrie On Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog
June 4, 2023 | Posted by
– Taya Valkyrie was the guest on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the video below of the episode:
– Thunder Rosa did a Q&A for her latest vlog, as you can see below:
