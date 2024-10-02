AEW Says Taz Attacked In Parking Lot, Won’t Be On Commentary For Dynamite

Taz will not be on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as AEW says he was attacked in the parking lot. The company posted to Twitter on Wednesday evening to announce that Taz is being seen to by doctors and Nigel McGuinness is on his way to Pittsburgh to call tonight’s show.

AEW wrote:

“This afternoon @OfficialTAZ was attacked in the parking lot and cannot announce Tonight’s #AEWDynamite 5th Anniversary. Taz is being treated by doctors, @McGuinnessNigel is en route to Pittsburgh & will call tonight’s episode. Don’t miss Dynamite’s 5th TONIGHT at 8/7c on TBS!”

Taz retweeted the announcement and added:

“Was at the hospital there, heading back to NY now, I need to see my doctors asap. These guys got me good at the arena, destroyed my leg.”