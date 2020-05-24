wrestling / News
AEW Provides New Look At Action Figures
May 24, 2020 | Posted by
AEW tweeted a new look at their upcoming AEW Unrivaled collection action figures, due out in August.
Relive magic moments & create your own!
All your favorite AEW athletes in life-like detail in their signature ringwear & accessories.#AEWUnrivaled collection will be available in August 2020! pic.twitter.com/FCnzYMMC1F
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Explains How The Rock Invented The People’s Elbow as a Joke to Amuse The Undertaker
- Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, Asuka, NJPW, AEW, ROH, More React To Death of Hana Kimura
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Backstage Reasons Why Paul London Never Became A Top Star in WWE
- Undertaker On His Reaction to the Montreal Screwjob, Coming In Angry the Next Day & Talking With Vince McMahon