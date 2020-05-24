AEW Provides New Look At Action Figures

AEW tweeted a new look at their upcoming AEW Unrivaled collection action figures, due out in August.

Relive magic moments & create your own!

All your favorite AEW athletes in life-like detail in their signature ringwear & accessories.#AEWUnrivaled collection will be available in August 2020! pic.twitter.com/FCnzYMMC1F — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020