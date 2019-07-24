wrestling / News
Update on AEW/TNT Presentation at TCA, Official Title Still TBA, Cody Rhodes on ‘Wrestling Show Brought to You By Wrestlers’
– As previously reported, TNT and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced today that the weekly AEW TV series will debut on October 2 at 8:00 pm EST, and the show will run on Wednesday nights for two hours. Additionally, a number of tweet and quotes have surfaced from today’s TNT presentation at the Television Critics Association, which featured appearances from AEW executives and talents such as Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Awesome Kong (aka Kia Stevens), Jungle Boy, and more. You can check those out below.
Based on the tweets by reports who were in attendance at the presentation, the AEW weekly show on TNT does not yet have an official title. The final title of the show is expected to be announced in the next week or so. There were also various tweets from the TNT public relations team. During the presentation, AEW executive and wrestler Cody Rhodes noted that All Elite Wrestling is a “wrestling show brought to you by wrestlers…that is the revolution.”
The first All Elite Wrestling on TNT event will be held at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC. Ticket details will be released on Monday, July 29 at 12:00 pm EST.
Now moving on to a panel on #AllEliteWrestling, the sizzle reel for which is EXTREMELY INTENSE. Like Shondaland night on ABC during sweeps intense. Bring it! #TCA19
— Allison Shoemaker (@allisonshoe) July 24, 2019
All Elite Wrestling is a “wrestling show brought to you by wrestlers…that is the revolution.” –@CodyRhodes #TCA19
— TNT Public Relations (@TNTPR) July 24, 2019
“I went from a professional and sterile position in the wrestling world to a larger than life character.” –@TheBrandiRhodes #AEWonTNT #TCA19
— TNT Public Relations (@TNTPR) July 24, 2019
All Elite Wrestling “a collaborative effort. We put the product and the fans first.” –@MeanQueenK #TCA19
— TNT Public Relations (@TNTPR) July 24, 2019
Brandi Rhodes points out that #AEW is diverse because they are going for "the best talent". "We're not looking for a blonde that's 5'4''…we're looking for Kia Stevens." #TCA19
— Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) July 24, 2019
Brandi Rhodes says that because #AEW is only doing one show a week, the wrestlers won't be driving themselves on the road, putting injured bodies in the ring. She says "well-being" is important. Kia Stevens adds she's "very happy" and "heard." #TCA19
— Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) July 24, 2019
They showed Jungle Boy without his shirt. Oh. My. #AEWonTNT He says his dad, Luke Perry, was very happy with his wrestling. #TCA19
— CandaceHavens (@CandaceHavens) July 24, 2019
Wrestler Dusty Rhodes’ son Cody Rhodes is executive vice president (and a performer) with All Elite Wrestling, which rolls out flashy Wednesday night fights show Oct. 2 on TNT that as yet has no name. #TCA19
— Roger Catlin (@rcatlin) July 24, 2019
Cody Rhodes talks about a smaller wrestling show three guys put together and it sold out — with no corporation behind it. Rhodes reminds us that at one time, wrestling was one of TNT's highest-rated shows (before 2001) #AEWonTNT #TCA19
— Diane Gordon (@thesurfreport) July 24, 2019
Cody Rhodes says they listen to the live audience at #AEWonTNT shows to gauge which wrestlers the audience likes. They have arcs planned but they'll listen/respond to who the audience likes. Brandi Rhodes says "everything is shiftable." @AEWrestling #TCA19
— Diane Gordon (@thesurfreport) July 24, 2019
The team who was here from @AEWonTNT @CodyRhodes @TheBrandiRhodes @NylaRoseBeast @boy_myth_legend and @MeanQueenK were fun. #TCA19
— CandaceHavens (@CandaceHavens) July 24, 2019
'I was born on third base in this industry.' – Cody Rose of All Elite Wrestling on @AETV #TCA19 #AEWonTNT
— ONTVtoday (@yourtvlink) July 24, 2019
Watching critics realize Jungle Boy is Luke Perry's kid is fun to see because once you know, you can't unsee it. #AEW #TCA19
— Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) July 24, 2019
.@MeanQueenK says she feels #AEW is incredibly collaborative and ego-free. @NylaRoseBeast says she feels heard and like her voice matters – they ask everyone their ideas. #TCA19
— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) July 24, 2019
The final title of the weekly @AEWonTNT series will probably be announced in the next week or so. #AEW #TCA19
— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) July 24, 2019
Regarding storylines, @CodyRhodes says the tag team tournament is a big fixture as they begin. But he also notes you have to listen to the crowd, because you can't predict their reactions and need to lean into that. #AEW #TCA19
— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) July 24, 2019
the more graphic aspects of #AEW will be saved for the PPV/streaming shows, rather than @AEWonTNT. So Dustin Rhodes won't be bleeding out weekly. #TCA19
— Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) July 24, 2019
Cody Rhodes notes the wrestling industry hasn’t been controlled by wrestlers. All Elite Wrestling is which is revolutionary. #AEWonTNT #TCA19 #CTAM
— Vicki Lins (@VickiLins) July 24, 2019
