Update on AEW/TNT Presentation at TCA, Official Title Still TBA, Cody Rhodes on ‘Wrestling Show Brought to You By Wrestlers’

July 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW TNT

As previously reported, TNT and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced today that the weekly AEW TV series will debut on October 2 at 8:00 pm EST, and the show will run on Wednesday nights for two hours. Additionally, a number of tweet and quotes have surfaced from today’s TNT presentation at the Television Critics Association, which featured appearances from AEW executives and talents such as Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Awesome Kong (aka Kia Stevens), Jungle Boy, and more. You can check those out below.

Based on the tweets by reports who were in attendance at the presentation, the AEW weekly show on TNT does not yet have an official title. The final title of the show is expected to be announced in the next week or so. There were also various tweets from the TNT public relations team. During the presentation, AEW executive and wrestler Cody Rhodes noted that All Elite Wrestling is a “wrestling show brought to you by wrestlers…that is the revolution.”

The first All Elite Wrestling on TNT event will be held at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC. Ticket details will be released on Monday, July 29 at 12:00 pm EST.

