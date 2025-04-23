AEW To Team With ACTION Wrestling For Two Upcoming Events

AEW and ACTION Wrestling are joining forces for two upcoming DEAN~! events. ACTION held the first event in April of 2024 for WrestleMania 40 weekend, honoring the late Dean Rasmussen of DVDVR. Tony Khan and Phil Schneider appeared on the Way of the Blade podcast and announced DEAN~! 2 and DEAN~! 3 will take place, featuring both AEW and independent talent.

“What we’re announcing here is not just a DEAN~! 2 but a DEAN~! 2 and a DEAN~! 3 in collaboration with our friends at AEW,” Schneider said (per Fightful). “The first one is going to be May 24th outside of the Scottsdale Arena at 8 p.m. (local). It’s going to be a free show. Mad Dog Connelly is going to be on the show, Gringo Loco is going to be on the show. Coven Of The Goat. We’re going to have some AEW wrestlers and make some unique matchups with AEW guys and indie guys. We’re going to put on something very cool in Arizona. Also, DEAN~! 3 is going to be in September at the ECW Arena.”

May 24th is the weekend of AEW Double Or Nothing, which takes place on May 25th in Glendale, Arizona.